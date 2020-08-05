Three cranes collapse at major container port near Mumbai (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Three cranes have collapsed at India's largest container port on the outskirts of Mumbai after torrential rain and powerful winds blasted the region for several days.

Officials are still assessing the damage sustained after the cranes collapsed at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust but Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that no one was injured.

Good to know all are safe. pic.twitter.com/dAWX9Ny4se — dmarineranandkaushik (@anandmariner) August 5, 2020

The incident comes after a heavy rainfall blasted India's west coast for several days, causing flooding in parts of the financial capital. Officials said that the accident occurred after wind speeds picked up on Wednesday afternoon.

The extreme weather has caused widespread disruption across Mumbai with roads, train lines and even hospitals falling victim to flooding.

The ground floor casualty ward of JJ Hospital, Mumbai #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/1u3x80jCoB — Express Mumbai (@ie_mumbai) August 5, 2020

