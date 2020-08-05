 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Three cranes collapse at major container port near Mumbai (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

5 Aug, 2020 13:10
© Sanjay Kumar/ Twitter
Three cranes have collapsed at India's largest container port on the outskirts of Mumbai after torrential rain and powerful winds blasted the region for several days.

Officials are still assessing the damage sustained after the cranes collapsed at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust but Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that no one was injured.

The incident comes after a heavy rainfall blasted India's west coast for several days, causing flooding in parts of the financial capital. Officials said that the accident occurred after wind speeds picked up on Wednesday afternoon.

The extreme weather has caused widespread disruption across Mumbai with roads, train lines and even hospitals falling victim to flooding.

