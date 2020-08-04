 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Catastrophe’: Lebanese PM pleads for help as over 30 people confirmed dead & 3,000 injured in Beirut blasts
HomeWorld News

Top Lebanese Christian party official killed in Beirut, after ‘Hiroshima’-level explosion

4 Aug, 2020 18:47
Get short URL
Top Lebanese Christian party official killed in Beirut, after ‘Hiroshima’-level explosion
A man runs as smoke rises at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020 © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir
The secretary-general of Lebanon's Christian Kataeb Party, or Phalange, Nizar Najarian has been killed in a powerful explosion in Beirut. Nearly a dozen more people are reported dead and hundreds injured.

Two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday evening, killing at least 10 people and injuring hundreds more, according to local officials and the Red Cross. The blast wave damaged buildings all across the city and left the streets a rubble-strewn disaster scene.

Also on rt.com Hundreds injured in Beirut explosions so powerful they turned streets into wasteland (VIDEOS)

Najarian was caught in the blast and wounded, succumbing to his injuries a short time later, his party wrote in a statement.

He was not the only political figure reportedly hurt in the explosion. Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s wife and daughter were allegedly injured, while the Kazakh ambassador to Lebanon was also hurt as the explosion damaged the embassy building, Al-Jazeera reported.

The cause of the deadly explosion has not yet been conclusively identified. Health Minister Hamad Hassan blamed it on a fireworks accident, while Security Director Abbas Ibrahim claimed that the larger, secondary blast, originated at a chemicals warehouse.

With city streets destroyed and a cloud of dust and smoke hanging overhead, Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud called the explosion a “national disaster akin to Hiroshima,” where a nuclear bomb was dropped 75 years ago this week.

Also on rt.com Both Israel AND Hezbollah deny devastating Lebanon blasts were a rocket attack

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies