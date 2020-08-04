WATCH huge mushroom-like cloud cover Beirut’s docks area after ‘fireworks depot’ explodes

Terrifying footage has emerged, showing a huge mushroom cloud of fire and smoke covering much of Beirut’s port area, blowing out windows and destroying nearby buildings, as a warehouse in the Lebanese capital’s docks explodes.

Videos on social media show large plumes of smoke, followed by a fiery blast that created a massive mushroom cloud, towering high above the nearby high-rises.

Photos on social media show many buildings in the area damaged or destroyed, leaving residents covered in glass and blood.

The blasts were initially blamed on a fire at a fireworks warehouse at the port, state-run National News Agency reported. Dozens of people were feared dead and at least hundreds were wounded.

Lebanon's health minister said there were a "very high" number of casualties. Video shot near the explosion site shows buildings and cars destroyed with rubble strewn across the area and a cloud of dust hanging over much of the city. Hi-rises across a highway are denuded of windows and facades with only concrete shells showing in parts.

Footage posted by reporter Ghada Alsharif showed damage to the Daily Star newspaper office, where windows and ceiling tiles were blown out and debris covered the floor.

Also on rt.com Many injured, major damage reported after MASSIVE explosions rock Beirut (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!