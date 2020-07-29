 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Turkish parliament approves bill that would give Facebook & Twitter 48 hours to remove ‘offensive content’

29 Jul, 2020 09:26
Get short URL
Turkish parliament approves bill that would give Facebook & Twitter 48 hours to remove ‘offensive content’
FILE PHOTO. © AFP / Loic Venance
Turkey’s parliament has ratified a bill compelling major social media companies to delete content deemed offensive and to open offices in the country. Global rights groups decried the "draconian" law as a danger to free speech.

According to the bill approved on Wednesday, social media companies with over a million daily visitors in Turkey must open offices in the country. They must likewise store data on Turkish users in Turkey, and will have 48 hours to take down any content deemed offensive by authorities. The bill also increases the fines for non-compliance to up to 10 million Turkish lira ($1.4 million).

If a social media company refuses to designate an official representative, a Turkish court can order a ban on advertising or reduce its bandwidth, making that social network work slower in Turkey.

lThe bill was heavily criticized by global rights groups. Amnesty International in Turkey labeled the legislation "draconian." The organization's researcher on Turkey Andrew Gardner said the proposed measures will lead to "the most brazen attack on free speech" in the country, giving authorities more powers to "censor online content."

Also on rt.com Turkish magazine calls for revival of CALIPHATE amid Hagia Sophia conversion, gets slammed for peddling 'unhealthy debate'

Deputy program director at Human Rights Watch, Tom Porteous, had warned earlier that, if passed and signed into law, the bill will allow the government to control social media and "arbitrarily target individual users."

Officials in Ankara have argued that a new law is needed to curb hate speech, sexual harassment and terrorist propaganda on various social media platforms. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his push for tougher content policing earlier this month, after several people were detained for allegedly insulting his daughter and son-in-law online.

"Channels, where lies, slander, personal rights attacks and reputation conspiracies are out of control, must be brought to order," Erdogan said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies