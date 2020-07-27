 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
American flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu ahead of eviction deadline (VIDEO)

27 Jul, 2020 01:13
American flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu ahead of eviction deadline (VIDEO)
A man works to remove the U.S. Consulate plaque at the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26, 2020. ©  Reuters / Thomas Peter
A US national flag has been pulled down at the US Consulate General in Chengdu, after Beijing ordered Washington to shut down the diplomatic facility in a tit-for-tat response for the closure of Chinese consulate in Houston.

The flag was lowered around 6:18am local time, according to Chinese media, which earlier reported a deadline for the eviction set sometime Monday morning.

Beijing said the closure a “legitimate and necessary response” to Washington’s “unreasonable actions” actions in regard to its diplomatic facility in Houston, Texas.

