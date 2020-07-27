American flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu ahead of eviction deadline (VIDEO)
27 Jul, 2020 01:13
A US national flag has been pulled down at the US Consulate General in Chengdu, after Beijing ordered Washington to shut down the diplomatic facility in a tit-for-tat response for the closure of Chinese consulate in Houston.
The flag was lowered around 6:18am local time, according to Chinese media, which earlier reported a deadline for the eviction set sometime Monday morning.
#US national flag lowered in #Chengdu consulate pic.twitter.com/nBuJIWGkXP— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 27, 2020
Beijing said the closure a “legitimate and necessary response” to Washington’s “unreasonable actions” actions in regard to its diplomatic facility in Houston, Texas.Also on rt.com US officials force entry into shuttered Chinese consulate in Houston soon after evicted staff left
