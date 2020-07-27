American flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu ahead of eviction deadline (VIDEO)

A US national flag has been pulled down at the US Consulate General in Chengdu, after Beijing ordered Washington to shut down the diplomatic facility in a tit-for-tat response for the closure of Chinese consulate in Houston.

The flag was lowered around 6:18am local time, according to Chinese media, which earlier reported a deadline for the eviction set sometime Monday morning.

Beijing said the closure a “legitimate and necessary response” to Washington’s “unreasonable actions” actions in regard to its diplomatic facility in Houston, Texas.

