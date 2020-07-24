 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

IDF strikes Syrian military targets ‘in response to munitions fired toward Israel’

24 Jul, 2020 21:05
Get short URL
IDF strikes Syrian military targets ‘in response to munitions fired toward Israel’
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Baz Ratner
Israeli helicopters have attacked multiple Syrian Army positions in southern Syria, in retaliation to several projectiles fired towards the Golan Heights. At least two people were reportedly injured in the strikes.

The strikes targeted a number of observation posts late on Friday night, the IDF has confirmed, noting it had struck “intelligence gathering means” of the Syrian military. The attack hit three outposts located in Quneitra and left two people injured with “minor wounds,” according to Syrian media.

Footage purporting to show the aftermath of one of the strikes has circulated on social media, which appears to depict a large fire, though the exact location of the blaze is unclear. Syrian media also reported “fires in the forests” following the attacks.

"We hold the Syrian regime responsible & will respond to any violation of Israeli sovereignty," the IDF said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said that “explosions were heard adjacent to the security fence from the Syrian side of Israel's northern border,” and that some “damage to a civilian building and an Israeli vehicle was likely caused by fragments.”

Also on rt.com Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies