 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Germans returning from high-risk countries will be tested for Covid-19 at airports, health officials say

24 Jul, 2020 15:40
Get short URL
Germans returning from high-risk countries will be tested for Covid-19 at airports, health officials say
A saliva sample is taken at Germany's Frankfurt airport © REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Main ports of entry to Germany will be equipped with testing counters to process travelers returning from countries most affected by the coronavirus – a measure to contain the risk of importing the virus from “high-risk areas.”

This will affect Germans returning not only from Covid-19 hotspots, but also from European holiday destinations, Berlin’s health chief, Dilek Kalayci, announced on Friday following a gathering of state health ministers.

All over the world, the epidemic situation is still “dynamic,” whereas the risk of importing the contagion from abroad remains high, she said. People will be required to proceed through “test centers” set up at the airports; anyone who tests positive will have to quarantine themselves at home.

Also on rt.com SECOND German region REIMPOSES Covid-19 lockdown after slaughterhouse outbreak

“Travelers from non-risk countries can also be tested within 72 hours, but not at the airports,” she added. Tests will be free for all returnees, and the ‘exit card’ system will be brought back.

Passengers will be asked to leave their contact details so the authorities can trace the chain of transmission, Kalayci said.

Germany ranks fifth among European countries most affected by the epidemic. It has reported over 205,000 active cases and 9,100 deaths, with a mortality rate markedly lower than that of neighboring nations.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies