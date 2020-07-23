Fishy business: Spanish police investigating father and son who decorated their seafood store with ancient Roman urns (VIDEOS)

Spanish authorities are investigating a father and son who were found in possession of ancient Roman artefacts, which they had used to decorate their fish shop in Alicante.

Officers with Spain's Civil Guard noticed the unusually archaic-looking adornments while carrying out a routine inspection of the fishmongers.

They immediately called for assistance from the Ministry of Culture to identify and care for the ancient urns, which had been left exposed to the elements inside the fish shop for a prolonged period of time.

Experts identified 13 Roman amphorae dating back possibly as far as the first century AD, along with a metal anchor from the 18th century, and a limestone plate with an inscription which reads: “East.”

One of the vases, believed to have been used to transport olive oil, fish or wine from the Iberian Peninsula to Rome, is reportedly particularly rare. All of the relics were transferred to the Santa Pola Sea Museum for further investigation and safe keeping.

The son reportedly found the objects while fishing in the sea and thought they would make nice decorations at the family business. Spanish authorities did not agree, and are instead charging the pair with crimes against historical heritage.

