WATCH: Ethiopian Airlines plane catches fire on tarmac at Shanghai airport

An Ethiopian Airlines 777F cargo plane has caught fire at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The fire appears to have erupted on the plane’s cargo deck before ripping through the upper decks.

The blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon as airport fire crews rushed to the scene to stop the flames from spreading to the gangway and up into the airport. Eyewitness video from the scene shows thick smoke billowing from the belly of the aircraft.

There are no reports of injuries at this time and airport authorities appear to have the situation under control.

According to FlightRadar24, the plane’s registration ET-ARH last flew from Brussels International Airport (BRU) to Shanghai Pudong (PVG).

A similar incident in which an Ethiopian Airlines 787 caught fire at London’s Heathrow airport in 2013 was caused by a battery fault.

