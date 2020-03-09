Faulty sensors & inadequate pilot training: Ethiopia issues damning report on Boeing 737 MAX crash

A report into the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet which killed 157 people in Ethiopia last year criticized Boeing for offering “inadequate” training for pilots flying the new model aircraft.

The interim report by the Ethiopian government found faulty readings from sensors and the activation of the MCAS anti-stall system preceded the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Planes of this type have two sensors recording the plane's angle, known as the angle of attack (AOA). One of them malfunctioned shortly after liftoff and registered a reading of a whopping 74.5 degrees, prompting MCAS activation, the report states. The system then repeatedly forced the plane's nose downward because the sensor was reporting that it was climbing too steeply.

The preliminary report said that pilot training did not include scenarios in which the MCAS system was activated erroneously. Training should include simulator sessions to familiarize pilots with “normal and non-normal MCAS operation,” it said.

The report does not mention any errors made by pilots and notes that they were fully certified and medically cleared to fly.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 was scheduled to travel from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Kenya on March 10 last year. It crashed just six minutes after takeoff, becoming the deadliest ever crash for Ethiopian Airlines.

Less than six months earlier, Indonesian Lion Air flight 610 also crashed almost immediately after takeoff from Jakarta. The two tragedies claimed the lives of 346 people combined and ultimately prompted the global grounding of the 737 MAX fleet.

The investigations that followed have exposed rather questionable practices within Boeing itself, as well as a very cozy relationship between the aircraft manufacturing giant and the US air safety regulator – the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

