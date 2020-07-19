Another power plant hit by explosion in Iran, authorities blame transformer – state media

A blast at a power plant has occurred in Iran, this time in the central part of the Islamic Republic. No casualties have been reported from the incident, which follows a string of explosions and fires at key sites in Iran.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning at the Islamabad power plant, the CEO of the Isfahan Power Company told state news agency IRNA. He said one of its substations had blown off because of the wear and tear on a transformer, no one in the vicinity had been injured.

No disruptions to electricity supply were recorded, the official said, adding the substation returned to operation after about two hours.

“The damaged equipment is also being repaired and replaced,” he reported.

Built around 50 years ago, the Islamabad power plant is said to be the oldest in Iran’s central Isfahan province. It services mainly that city of about two million, which is home to numerous historic sites.

