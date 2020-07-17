 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7.0-magnitude quake hits off Papua New Guinea coast

17 Jul, 2020 03:22
©  United States Geological Survey / screenshot
A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake has struck the region of eastern Papua New Guinea at the depth of some 85.5 km, the US Geological Survey reported. A tsunami warning was issued in the wake of the shake.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center put out an alert for “hazardous waves” for coastal area within 300 km of epicenter of the quake, which took place around 8 pm Pacific Time.

The National Weather Service later reported that the whole North American coastile was not in danger.

There is NO tsunami danger for the North American coastline from this distant earthquake

The USGS initially reported the quake as a 7.3-magnitude jolt, but later downgraded the magnitude to 7.0.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties from the tremor so far.

