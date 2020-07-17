7.0-magnitude quake hits off Papua New Guinea coast

A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake has struck the region of eastern Papua New Guinea at the depth of some 85.5 km, the US Geological Survey reported. A tsunami warning was issued in the wake of the shake.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center put out an alert for “hazardous waves” for coastal area within 300 km of epicenter of the quake, which took place around 8 pm Pacific Time.

Breaking: Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea. Authorities say hazardous tsunami waves are possible on the eastern coast of the island. pic.twitter.com/Dugvf1YO4Y — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 17, 2020

The National Weather Service later reported that the whole North American coastile was not in danger.

There is NO tsunami danger for the North American coastline from this distant earthquake Strong earthquake (7.3 magnitude) in eastern Papua New Guinea region just before 8 pm Pacific time. There is NO tsunami danger for the North American coastline from this distant earthquake. #pdxtst#wawx#orwx — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 17, 2020

The USGS initially reported the quake as a 7.3-magnitude jolt, but later downgraded the magnitude to 7.0.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties from the tremor so far.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.