 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WhatsApp outage causes international freakout

14 Jul, 2020 20:27
Get short URL
WhatsApp outage causes international freakout
©  downdetector.com
Users of Facebook-owned messenger service WhatsApp are reporting outages around the globe, sending many scurrying onto other social media platforms to complain.

WhatsApp users in nearly a dozen countries including the US, Brazil, Germany, India, UK, France, Netherlands, Lebanon, and Mexico have been reporting outages since about 4pm EST, according to DownDetector, which tracks social media outages.

Thousands of users took to Twitter to complain and find out whether they were alone in not being able to connect. Many reported they were stuck on the “connecting” screen and could not access their new messages. At one point, more than 6,000 users were reporting outages to DownDetector.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies