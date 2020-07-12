WHO reports over 230,000 new infections of Covid-19, marking a new record daily rise

The World Health Organization has registered a record increase in coronavirus cases worldwide. The confirmed-cases number has jumped by nearly a quarter million over the past 24 hours.

The record increase of 230,370 was registered by the global health watchdog on Sunday, with the largest number of new cases coming from the US, Brazil, India, and South Africa. It is the highest daily spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The first three countries, which contributed most to the spike, amount to nearly half of all the cases registered worldwide. The US remains by far the worst-hit nation, with more than 3.2 million people stricken by coronavirus and around 140,000 deaths.

The new daily record surpassed the last highest figure, registered on Friday, by over 2,000. The Covid-19 death rate appears to be steadying, however, at around 5,000 daily.

The global coronavirus tally is hovering at just below the 13 million mark and, if the same trajectory continues, that figure is set to be exceeded shortly.

The dreaded pandemic, which has already been gripping the globe for half a year, has so far killed more than 560,000 people worldwide.

