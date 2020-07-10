South Korea’s ex-President Park Geun-hye handed 20-year jail sentence on corruption charges

Park Geun-hye, the first woman to have become President of South Korea, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars and a hefty fine for giving out bribes and illegally using the government’s off-the-book funds.

Friday's verdict by the Seoul High Court wraps up a years-long trial of Park Geun-hye who was impeached on the back of massive corruption allegations back in 2016.

Judges have effectively reduced her prison term to 20 years from the 30 years asked by public prosecutors, Yonhap reported. Park, aged 68, will also have to pay a sizable fine of 18 billion won (roughly $15 million).

The Friday hearing was apparently to revise the prison term she is already serving at the Seoul Detention Center.

In 2017, shortly after the impeachment, Park was charged with abuse of power, bribery, leaking of government secrets and coercion. A year later, in 2018, she was sentenced to 24 years, but that term was eventually increased to 25 years when new details of her case emerged.

