 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

South Korea’s ex-President Park Geun-hye handed 20-year jail sentence on corruption charges

10 Jul, 2020 06:22
Get short URL
South Korea’s ex-President Park Geun-hye handed 20-year jail sentence on corruption charges
FILE PHOTO: Park Geun-hye is escorted to Seoul District Court © REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je
Park Geun-hye, the first woman to have become President of South Korea, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars and a hefty fine for giving out bribes and illegally using the government’s off-the-book funds.

Friday's verdict by the Seoul High Court wraps up a years-long trial of Park Geun-hye who was impeached on the back of massive corruption allegations back in 2016.

Judges have effectively reduced her prison term to 20 years from the 30 years asked by public prosecutors, Yonhap reported. Park, aged 68, will also have to pay a sizable fine of 18 billion won (roughly $15 million).

The Friday hearing was apparently to revise the prison term she is already serving at the Seoul Detention Center.

Also on rt.com Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye given 24yrs in jail over corruption

In 2017, shortly after the impeachment, Park was charged with abuse of power, bribery, leaking of government secrets and coercion. A year later, in 2018, she was sentenced to 24 years, but that term was eventually increased to 25 years when new details of her case emerged.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies