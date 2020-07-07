Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus. Bolsonaro, who has been criticized for downplaying the virus, was tested on Monday after developing symptoms including a fever.

The bombshell revelation was made by Bolsonaro during a televised interview on Tuesday. The president said he started feeling unwell over the weekend, adding that he is being treated with antibiotics and the anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine.

Bolsonaro is among the most skeptical world leaders about both the severity of the coronavirus and restrictive measures aimed at curbing the pandemic.

The president has been at odds with the health authorities of his own country, as he publicly defied social distancing, repeatedly refused to wear a mask, and argued that the lockdowns only hurt the economy.

Late in June, a Brazilian court ordered the president to wear a mask and comply with federal guidelines. The order was overturned on appeal, with the judge saying it was unnecessary because face masks are already mandatory in Brasilia.

