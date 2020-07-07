 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Explosion kills at least 2, injures 3 at factory near Tehran (VIDEO)

7 Jul, 2020 12:41
FILE PHOTO Iranian emergency staff inspect the site of an explosion at the Sina At’har health centre in the upmarket northern neighbourhood of Tajrish in the capital Tehran on July 1, 2020. © AFP / ATTA KENARE
At least two people were killed and a further three injured in an explosion at a factory in the Iranian city of Baqershahr near Tehran in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The explosion took place shortly after 3am local time and was reportedly the result of “negligence in filling oxygen tanks,” according to the Kahrizak district governor. Emergency services immediately scrambled to the scene and prevented the resulting fire from spreading to nearby buildings in the industrial estate.

“The explosion... was so powerful that the walls of the Saipa Press factory nearby were also totally destroyed,” added local administrator Amin Babai.

A series of explosions and fires having been witnessed across the country in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, authorities in Tehran have denied reports of an explosion at the Shahid Rezaei Nejad nuclear complex in Yazd. A fire broke out at the site last week, but the nature of the incident remains undisclosed for security reasons. Still, authorities confirmed that there were no nuclear materials at the scene, and no leaks of radioactive material.

