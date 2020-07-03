Duterte signs Philippines’ anti-terrorism law, giving sweeping powers to security forces

The Philippines president has signed into law a hotly debated anti-terrorism law weeks after he claimed insurgent groups fighting against the government have taken advantage of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Overwhelmingly supported by both houses of parliament earlier this month, the 2020 Anti-Terrorism Act has now been approved by Rodrigo Duterte, local media reported on Friday, citing presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

The legislation sets up a new entity called the Anti-Terrorism Council that will be able to permit security forces to arrest terrorist suspects without a court warrant and detain them without charge for up to 24 days. Existing laws prescribe that such detainees must be brought to court in three days.

It also outlaws “inciting others” to commit terrorism “by means of speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, banners or other representations tending to the same end.” In turn, members of law enforcement agencies will now be less accountable for misconduct – they will no longer be required to pay roughly US$10,000 for every day of wrongful detention.

Duterte also vowed to be tougher on terrorism and insurgency. In June, he said that Abu Sayyaf – a local Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) offshoot – as well as the rebellious Communist Party of the Philippines had taken advantage of the Covid-19 crisis.

