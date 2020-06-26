 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

IDF jets launch strikes against Gaza after two ‘projectiles’ are fired into Israel

26 Jun, 2020 21:04
Get short URL
IDF jets launch strikes against Gaza after two ‘projectiles’ are fired into Israel
FILE PHOTO: Flame and smoke are seen during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip February 23, 2020 ©  Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli Defense Forces aircraft have struck Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave into Israeli territory, blaming Hamas for the incident.

Local media reported a blackout throughout the coastal enclave and explosions in eastern and southern parts of Gaza late on Friday.

There were also reports of Israeli tanks and artillery firing into the strip. Israeli aircraft targeted “infrastructure used for underground activity” by Hamas, while tanks targeted several Hamas outposts, an IDF spokesman said.

Also on rt.com It’s Israel’s CHOICE whether to annex West Bank, Pompeo proclaims

The strikes came after two rockets were fired into Israeli territory, near the town of Sderot. Palestinian Islamic Jihad may have been responsible for the attack, according to Gaza media, but Israel has long held that any incoming fire from Gaza is the responsibility of Hamas, a rival Islamist movement that runs the government inside the enclave.

No one has officially claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, in which no casualties or property damage were reported

The incident comes after Hamas warned that Israeli plans to annex settlements in the West Bank would be a “declaration of war on the Palestinian people” as the group’s spokesman put it on Thursday.

Also on rt.com Belgian parliament calls for EU SANCTIONS against Israel if it proceeds with West Bank annexation

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies