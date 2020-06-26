 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Whitewash: L’Oreal to drop ‘fair’ and ‘light’ from skin-lightening products

26 Jun, 2020 18:32
Get short URL
Whitewash: L’Oreal to drop ‘fair’ and ‘light’ from skin-lightening products
Screenshot from www.lorealparis.com © L'Oreal
L’Oreal is removing the words “white,” “fair’ and “light” from beauty products it's now describing as “skin-evening,” making it the latest corporation to succumb to virtue-signaling pressure amid the BLM protests.

The world’s largest cosmetics company announced the change on Friday, after being called out by social media users and activists who have criticized brands for sharing social media posts in support of Black Lives Matter, while still selling their own problematic products. Skin lightening products are an $8.3 billion-a-year business, but public pressure is forcing brands to choose political correctness over profits. 

The move comes after a number of Bollywood actresses, including Priyanka Chopra, were challenged on social media for posting their support for Black Lives Matter when they had previously endorsed skin-lightening creams, like Garnier Light Ultra, which is owned by L’Oreal. 

L’Oreal’s decision follows an announcement by Unilever’s Indian subsidiary, Hindustan Unilever, that it would change the name of its “Fair and Lovely” range of skin products on Thursday. The brand has long come under fire for its advertising campaigns that imply success comes with lighter skin. In 2017, it defended itself by saying that light and even skin tones are “the most sought-after beauty desire across Asia and parts of Africa and Latin America.” It removed before and after images from its packaging in 2019, but has now bowed to pressure by announcing it will drop the word “Fair” from its popular skincare range. 

RT
FILE PHOTO: A customer picks up "Fair & Lovely" brand of skin lightening product from a shelf in a shop in Ahmedabad, India, June 25, 2020. © Amit Dave/Reuters

Johnson & Johnson announced last week that it would no longer sell its skin-lightening products in Asia, the Middle East and India. It said some of its product names and claims “represent fairness or white as better than your own unique skin tone,” and that this was “never” their intention.

Also on rt.com PepsiCo dropping 131-year-old ‘Aunt Jemima’ pancake branding over ‘racist stereotype’

The Black Lives Matter protests which were sparked after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May have seen dozens of brands make moves to cleanse themselves of any controversial product names and logos, with Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima among those culled.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies