MASSIVE explosions after ‘Israeli jets’ strike army bases in central Syria

23 Jun, 2020 23:14
Screenshots from footage purporting to show an Israeli attack on Syrian military bases in the Hama province. ©  Twitter / screenshot
Several military bases in central and southern Syria have been targeted by air attacks that Damascus blamed on Israel, Syrian state media have reported. Videos on social media show massive explosions illuminating the night.

Israel targeted several locations in Salamiyah and Saburah just before 1 am on Wednesday, the Syrian army said, adding that its air defenses shot down “a large number” of hostile missiles but that some struck their targets and inflicted “limited material damage.”

Judging by the volume of explosions, one of the targets appears to be an ammunition depot.

Salamiyah is located in the Hama province of central Syria, on the highway leading from Homs towards Raqqa, the former “capital” of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists now held by US-backed Kurdish militia. 

The Hama strikes followed the attacks on As-Suwayda and Deir ez-Zor provinces on Tuesday evening. The attacks did result in two soldiers killed, several injured, and some material damage, the SANA news agency reported citing military sources. The military also said the strike in Deir ez-Zor came from east of Palmyra and targeted positions along the M20 highway between the cities of Sukhnah and Deir ez-Zor itself. The attacker was not identified.

Israel has repeatedly launched air and missile strikes against what it says are Iranian targets in Syria, but Tel Aviv is not in the habit of acknowledging the attacks. The government in Damascus has accused Israeli jets of using civilian aircraft as human shields in order to penetrate Syrian air defenses.

