Air defense systems repelling ‘Israeli agression’ in Hama province – Syrian state media

Anti-aircraft defense systems have been activated in Syria’s province of Hama, responding to “Israeli agression,” SANA news agency reported. “Loud blasts” have been heard in the outskirts of the city of Masyaf.

The air defense systems were activated late on Thursday, engaging incoming targets on the outskirts of the city. The attack has been attributed by Syrian state media to Israel, which has repeatedly launched air strikes on the country’s soil over the past few years.

Footage circulating online shows several flying objects, presumably missiles, in the skies above the city. RT has not yet been able to verify the authenticity of the video.

Video of the air defenses over Masyaf pic.twitter.com/OVyUICeMUY — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 4, 2020

Shortly before the attack, Israeli jets were spotted flying at low altitude in Lebanese airspace, according to local media reports. Tel Aviv has been routinely violating the country’s airspace to launch attacks on Syrian territory. While the Israeli military is usually tight-lipped about such raids, it previously claimed that it only targets military facilities allegedly operated by Iran.

