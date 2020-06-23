WATCH LIVE: Moscow marks 75 years since victory over Nazis with traditional parade on Red Square

The traditional Victory Day parade, rescheduled from May 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is taking place on Red Square in Moscow.

The huge event features 13,000 troops, 234 military vehicles and 75 aircraft.

The new date wasn’t chosen at random, as the first Victory Parade was held in the same location on June 24, 1945. In memory of this occasion, state-of-the-art hardware as well as historic World War II uniforms and weapons are on display along the Kremlin walls.