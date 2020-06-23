 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

WATCH LIVE: Moscow marks 75 years since victory over Nazis with traditional parade on Red Square

23 Jun, 2020 22:24
Get short URL
WATCH LIVE: Moscow marks 75 years since victory over Nazis with traditional parade on Red Square
Russian T-14 Armata main battle tanks roll down the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow. © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
The traditional Victory Day parade, rescheduled from May 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is taking place on Red Square in Moscow.

The huge event features 13,000 troops, 234 military vehicles and 75 aircraft.

The new date wasn’t chosen at random, as the first Victory Parade was held in the same location on June 24, 1945. In memory of this occasion, state-of-the-art hardware as well as historic World War II uniforms and weapons are on display along the Kremlin walls.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies