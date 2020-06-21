Kiev blast that devastated residential building may have been caused by BOMB – minister

A deadly explosion in Kiev, which tore through several apartments in a building, may have been caused by an explosive device, Ukraine’s interior minister has said. The blast killed at least two people.

Kiev police are working to determine whether the powerful explosion, which happened on Sunday morning at around 10am local time, was caused by a gas leak or a bomb, Arsen Avakov said.

Люди пишут: "Взрыв газа в Киеве: разрушены 4,5,6,7 этажиВзрывом уничтожена часть лестничных перекрытий. Поэтому некоторые жильцы остаются в квартирах, не имея возможности спуститься вниз и покинуть здания.Некоторым людям удалось выйти во двор." pic.twitter.com/Nbc2CNToFj — trah_babah (@trah_babah) June 21, 2020

The ministry has deployed 420 employees to the scene of the explosion, located in the southeast of the Ukrainian capital. That number includes rescue workers, firefighters, police officers and others.

Взрыв в Киеве на улице Григоренко, 41. Разрушены несколько квартир. На место съезжаются спасатели, скорая и полиция. Информации о жертвах пока нет.Предварительно - взрыв газа. Под завалами есть люди. pic.twitter.com/7byFzfU3Kp — Галина Цегельник (@TSgdalinka) June 21, 2020

The blast originated in one of the apartments of the nine-story building and caused significant damage, with a stack of four apartments caving in. Rescuers found two people dead under the rubble and rescued three others alive. 21 residents were evacuated from the building in the wake of the emergency.

The gas leak explanation has been deemed more likely by the emergency services. Residents told media outlets that the gas meters had been replaced throughout the building just one week prior to the explosion.

