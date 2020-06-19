World entering ‘new and dangerous phase’ of Covid-19 as pandemic accelerates, WHO chief warns

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and has actually entered a “new and dangerous” phase, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said, warning that the killer virus is “spreading fast.”

Speaking at a press conference via video link on Friday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that humanity is now facing a new stage of the pandemic that has been plaguing countries around the globe for several months.

The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home... but the virus is still spreading fast.

Also on rt.com Covid-19 already present in Italy in mid-December, sewage water tests show

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 8.6 million people, and over 450,000 have died from the disease. Some 4.5 million Covid-19 patients have successfully recovered from the disease.

Falling numbers of confirmed new cases have prompted many countries to partially lift their strict lockdown measures, kept in place for weeks in an attempt to curb the spread. Many other restrictions and guidelines, such as wearing face masks and observing social-distancing rules, remain in place for many.

In recent days, the US – by far the worst-affected country from the outbreak – has registered new spikes in the disease across several states. The surge in case tallies prompted California and Oregon to implement mandatory face-mask rules for public places. Similar moves are being considered in North Carolina and Arizona.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!