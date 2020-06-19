 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Paris police ban 3 rallies in face of gang fights in Dijon and Covid-19 threat

19 Jun, 2020 10:38
FILE PHOTO. A protest against police brutality at the Place de la Republique square in Paris. ©REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
Paris police have prohibited three rallies, including one in front of the US Embassy, citing concerns of possible public disorder amid gang violence in Dijon and the menace posed by Covid-19.

In total, seven applications were made for mass gatherings on Saturday in the French capital, but police chief Didier Lallement decided to reject three of them, the force said in a statement on Friday.

One of the protests was banned “in light of community clashes in Dijon and Nice.” Another event was supposed to take place in front of the US Embassy, but the police said previous such rallies had turned violent so no permission would be granted.

The statement said the three events could also not take place because organizers could not guarantee that participants would observe hygiene rules. An organizer must ensure that people are either spaced at least one meter apart at all times or wear protective gear and regularly wash their hands.

Dijon, in eastern France, became the scene of intense street skirmishes between rival gangs last week. Friday’s announcement in Paris coincides with a major police operation in the city.

