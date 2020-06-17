 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Freshly released close-up footage of N. Korea obliterating inter-Korean liaison office

17 Jun, 2020 07:55
WATCH: Freshly released close-up footage of N. Korea obliterating inter-Korean liaison office
A view of an explosion of the joint liaison office in Kaesong, Picture supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). © KCNA via REUTERS
New footage has been released showing the destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office near the border town of Kaesong in North Korea, amid deteriorating diplomatic cross-border relations on the peninsula.

The site originally opened in 2018 as a means of maintaining dialogue between the two Koreas and brokering a formal end to the Korean War. However, the office has been empty since January due to Covid-19, with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, previously calling the office “useless” and threatening to blow it up at the weekend. The reckoning came on Tuesday, as new footage from the scene shows.

A view of an explosion of the joint liaison office in Kaesong, Picture supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). © KCNA via REUTERS

The move comes amid renewed threats of military action by the North after stalled peace talks with both South Korea and the US. 

South Korea said the office’s destruction “abandons the hopes of everyone who wanted the development of inter-Korean relations and peace settlement in the Korean Peninsula.” The South added that it would “respond strongly” if its northern neighbor “continues to worsen the situation.”

Russia, China, the United States and Japan urged restraint amid heightened tensions on the peninsula in the aftermath of the explosion.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry released black-and-white surveillance footage on Tuesday which purported to show the building’s demise, with Thursday’s color video release by the North confirming the escalation of tensions.

