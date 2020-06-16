 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2020 19:32
WATCH Iran’s Zarif remove face mask with relief during Moscow talks with Lavrov, after taking it on & off repeatedly (VIDEO)
© Russian Foreign Ministry
Social distancing’s no hurdle for talks between trusted allies, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov appeared to show as he arrived to meet Iran’s Javad Zarif without a face mask. Zarif was more careful, but soon opted to remove his, too.

Zarif is one of the first high-ranking foreign visitors to land in Moscow and engage in face-to-face talks with Lavrov in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. In recent months, the Russian foreign minister has held meetings only via video call.

© Russian Foreign Ministry

When the two officials appeared before the journalists, Zarif was sporting a mask, which he merely removed for a brief photoshoot. Lavrov chose to not wear any face protection in an apparent display of confidence.

The Iranian FM finally removed his mask when the ministers got behind the negotiating table, looking visibly relieved.

To be fair, the table that separated Lavrov and Zarif was still wider that the 1.5-meter distance recommended in these times of Covid-19, and the rest of the delegation had donned masks and gloves.

