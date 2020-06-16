 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Not being racist isn’t enough, Germans must be ‘anti-racists,’ President Steinmeier insists

16 Jun, 2020 14:17
Get short URL
Not being racist isn’t enough, Germans must be ‘anti-racists,’ President Steinmeier insists
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaking in in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2020 ©  REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has instructed his countrymen to weed out all of their subconscious bigotry, real or imagined, declaring that the nation must take up arms against racism.

In televised remarks on Tuesday, Steinmeier took a somewhat inflexible stance on how to ensure equality in Germany.

“No, it’s not enough not to be a racist. We have to be anti-racists! Racism requires taking a counter-position, counter-speech, action, criticism and – perhaps most difficult – self-criticism, self-examination,” he proclaimed.

The German president went on to pontificate that “anti-racism must be learned, practiced and lived.”

Cities across Germany have already seen large anti-racism rallies inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. Steinmeier’s comments seem to suggest that he wishes to see more of these kinds of vocal, pro-active actions against racism – as “not being racist” is (apparently) inadequate.

The German president is far from the only world leader to show militant support for the global campaign aimed at rooting out racism in all its alleged forms. Earlier in June, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “took a knee” in solidarity with BLM protesters and even declared that discrimination in Canada is “a lived reality for far too many of our fellow citizens.”

Also on rt.com ‘GO HOME, BLACKFACE’: Trudeau’s kneeling in solidarity with George Floyd movement backfires

Similar sentiments have been expressed by European leaders as well as US governors and mayors across the country. While following a noble goal, “self-examination” in some parts of the world has already reached extremes, with everything from films to statues being targeted for their racist connotations.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies