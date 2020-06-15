US Air Force F-15C Eagle jet launched from UK's RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

A US Air Force aircraft has plummeted into the North Sea during a routine training mission, according to a press release issued by the US military. The status of the pilot is currently unknown.

The fighter jet, identified as an F-15C Eagle, crashed on Monday morning. The aircraft was assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England.

A @usairforce F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. https://t.co/1Psg3N1JCz — RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020

The cause of the accident, as well as the status of the pilot, is still unknown, according to a statement issued by the Air Force. British search and rescue teams have been deployed to the scene.

