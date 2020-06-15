 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Air Force F-15C Eagle jet launched from UK's RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

15 Jun, 2020 10:09
FILE PHOTO US Air Force F-15C Eagle jet © AFP / PETRAS MALUKAS
A US Air Force aircraft has plummeted into the North Sea during a routine training mission, according to a press release issued by the US military. The status of the pilot is currently unknown.

The fighter jet, identified as an F-15C Eagle, crashed on Monday morning. The aircraft was assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England.

The cause of the accident, as well as the status of the pilot, is still unknown, according to a statement issued by the Air Force. British search and rescue teams have been deployed to the scene.

