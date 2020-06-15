 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Every generation can agree, Millennials were a mistake’: Shots fired as Gen Z rips ‘90s kids’ on TikTok

15 Jun, 2020 11:24
Get short URL
‘Every generation can agree, Millennials were a mistake’: Shots fired as Gen Z rips ‘90s kids’ on TikTok
Illustration © Yan from Pexels
A new chapter in the online culture wars has been opened as Gen Z, fed up with Boomers conflating them with their apparently loathsome forebears, the Millennials, have risen up with some truly savage memes.

It was only a matter of time, and now the uprising has begun after Millennials appear to have made the critical mistake of picking a fight on two fronts, managing to simultaneously piss off both Boomers and Zoomers with their avocado toast, Harry Potter obsession, and general whining. 

Several Zoomers, those born in the late 90s and early 2000s, hit out at people who “think that Harry Potter movies are a personality trait” and unironically utter cringeworthy phrases like, “ugh I hate adulting.”

“All they do is drink wine, post cringy ‘90s kid’ meme, talk about tech start-up and lie,” said one TikToker, not pulling any punches. 

Millennials were apparently caught unawares, almost choking on their kombucha, by the blistering broadside from their plucky TikToking, Fortnite-loving descendants.

Though others just took it in stride, having grown accustomed to being the internet’s favourite punching bag.

Some took matters into their own hands, returning fire over criticism of living conditions in their one bedroom apartments, warning Zoomers that the horror of the housing market, which could get a lot worse in a post-coronavirus depression, still awaits them.

Alliances apparently formed naturally, as the meme offensive raged across Twitter.

Some peaceniks called for unity against a common foe, but for now it appears their cries fell on deaf ears, ruined by listening to mumble rap or whatever.

Also on rt.com Lisa Kudrow is right - the Culture Police needs to leave Friends and the past alone

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies