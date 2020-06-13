‘What did we miss?’ Twitter reinstates Zero Hedge account after months-long suspension ‘made in error’

Twitter reportedly said its suspension of the account of libertarian market news website Zero Hedge more than four months ago was a mistake, as it reversed the decision. The account was frozen for doxing a Chinese scientist.

“We made an error in our enforcement action in this case,” a spokesman for Twitter told Bloomberg in an email. “Based on additional context from the account holder in appeal, we have reinstated the account. We have a dedicated appeals process for all account holders.”

Zero Hedge returned to Twitter with a sarcastic “What did we miss”. Its previous posts on the platform were dated February 1.

What did we miss — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 13, 2020

The website, which publishes articles under the alias of ‘Tyler Durden’, the [spoiler alert!] imaginary alter ego of anarchist protagonist of ‘Fight Club’, said they were “glad that Twitter has rectified their error and look forward to rejoining the conversation.”

Twitter suspended Zero Hedge for naming a Chinese scientist working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, who the website implied was the ‘creator’ of the coronavirus causing the Covid-19 pandemic. The scientific consensus now is that the virus evolved naturally and could not have been made artificially.

The blog authors called the decision “arbitrary and unjustified and potentially motivated by reasons other than the stated ones.”

“We are confident that we did not violate any of the stated Twitter terms: We neither incited harassment nor did we ‘dox’ the public official, whose contact information is as of this moment listed on the Wuhan institute’s website,” they told Fox Business at the time.

