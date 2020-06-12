Police evacuate courthouse in southern France after firearm suicide inside

French police have cordoned off a courthouse in Nimes after a man killed himself at the scene using a firearm. A bomb squad was called in to sweep the building.

The incident happened on Friday morning in the southern French city. At around 8:30am local time, police arrived at the courthouse, acting on reports that an armed man was spotted at the scene and a gunshot was heard, according to local media.

#nimes l’équipe de déminage est arrivée sur les lieux pic.twitter.com/FtUnGifE4y — hocine rouagdia (@hocinerouagdia) June 12, 2020

A man, killed by a gunshot wound, was discovered on the premises. Nimes public prosecutor Eric Maurel confirmed that the man had taken his own life.

The prosecutor said it was not immediately clear why the man took the firearm into the building and used it to kill himself. The police are yet to identify the victim. Nobody else was hurt in the incident.

Police cordoned off the area around the courthouse and evacuated everyone. Firefighters and members of the bomb squad were called in to check the building.

