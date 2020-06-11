 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hollywood actors blasted for ‘performative nonsense,’ after committing to ‘take responsibility’ for racism in cringey VIDEO

11 Jun, 2020 17:25
Get short URL
Hollywood actors blasted for ‘performative nonsense,’ after committing to ‘take responsibility’ for racism in cringey VIDEO
© Twitter / @MarlowNYC
An impressive lineup of Hollywood celebrities has banded together to “take responsibility” for racism in a video that many on social media were quick to ridicule for over-the-top and cringeworthy “virtue signalling.”

The video, produced in black and white, with sombre music playing in the background, features celebrities including Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, Sarah Paulson, Debra Messing and Julianne Moore, among others.

One by one, the actors declare that they take responsibility “for every unchecked moment,” “for every unfair stereotype,” and for every time they ignored a racist comment because it was “easier” to say nothing. 

While the anti-racism message was clearly well-meaning, the execution didn’t go down well on Twitter. In fact, the video was reminiscent of a cringeworthy attempt by celebrities in March to uplift the Covid-19-struck world with a much-ridiculed recording of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.

“Regret to inform you the celebs are at it again,” wrote an entertainment editor for the Daily Beast, who shared the video on Twitter.

Others wondered if the stars would actually put their money where their mouths were and donate to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“No matter how well-intentioned, they always fall back on performative nonsense. They have this insatiable need to come out “good” and righteous in every situation,” another person said.

Actors will be actors, but some could not take the overly dramatic tone in which they spoke their lines, with one commenting that the “bizarre actor’s cadence” they use actually “makes the whole thing 200x more transparently performative.”

Also on rt.com ‘Thanks, celebrities!’ Australian comedian MOCKS the rich & famous for Covid-19 pep talks that ‘REALLY’ get people through (VIDEO)

Others questioned what good the video would do for the cause, particularly since it’s unlikely to encourage support from anyone who doesn’t already support the BLM protesters.

“Oh my gosh – racism is over, thank you, actors,” one person sarcastically said.

Some were less cynical about the whole thing, however, with one saying it was at least “a much better message and use of their voices than people singing a bad Beatles song.”

Also on rt.com Covid-19 is the slow death of celebrity: As fame’s brilliance fades, we can see the real heroes clearly

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies