Hollywood actors blasted for ‘performative nonsense,’ after committing to ‘take responsibility’ for racism in cringey VIDEO

An impressive lineup of Hollywood celebrities has banded together to “take responsibility” for racism in a video that many on social media were quick to ridicule for over-the-top and cringeworthy “virtue signalling.”

The video, produced in black and white, with sombre music playing in the background, features celebrities including Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, Sarah Paulson, Debra Messing and Julianne Moore, among others.

One by one, the actors declare that they take responsibility “for every unchecked moment,” “for every unfair stereotype,” and for every time they ignored a racist comment because it was “easier” to say nothing.

While the anti-racism message was clearly well-meaning, the execution didn’t go down well on Twitter. In fact, the video was reminiscent of a cringeworthy attempt by celebrities in March to uplift the Covid-19-struck world with a much-ridiculed recording of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.

“Regret to inform you the celebs are at it again,” wrote an entertainment editor for the Daily Beast, who shared the video on Twitter.

Others wondered if the stars would actually put their money where their mouths were and donate to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“No matter how well-intentioned, they always fall back on performative nonsense. They have this insatiable need to come out “good” and righteous in every situation,” another person said.

Actors will be actors, but some could not take the overly dramatic tone in which they spoke their lines, with one commenting that the “bizarre actor’s cadence” they use actually “makes the whole thing 200x more transparently performative.”

Others questioned what good the video would do for the cause, particularly since it’s unlikely to encourage support from anyone who doesn’t already support the BLM protesters.

“Oh my gosh – racism is over, thank you, actors,” one person sarcastically said.

Some were less cynical about the whole thing, however, with one saying it was at least “a much better message and use of their voices than people singing a bad Beatles song.”

