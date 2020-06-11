Poland naming Russia as its biggest security threat shows ‘depressing irresponsibility’ of its government – top Russian diplomat

The Polish government is subscribing to highly irresponsible policies when it conjures up an imaginary Russian threat instead of tackling the actual dangers the world faces, a senior Russian diplomat has said.

“A Russophobic attitude elevated to the status of national policy is unlikely to make Poland a reasonable partner in confronting the real challenges and threats that humanity faces” such as the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

He was referring to Poland’s freshly minted national security strategy, which proclaims Russia’s “neo-imperial policy” as its biggest threat. The document was signed by President Andrzej Duda last month, replacing the previous version, from 2014.

“The Polish leadership put the propagandist claim of a fictitious ‘Russian threat’ into the foundations of a document of national importance,” Titov said. “They’ve yet again demonstrated a depressingly low level of responsibility toward both their people and their allies.”

The Russian diplomat also said Poland acted “paradoxically” when it inserted itself into a debate between US and Germany over the latter’s hosting of American troops. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last week that his country would welcome whichever troops the US chooses to withdraw from Germany, following media reports that such a move was being considered by Washington.

“Whatever military potentially ends up threatening us from Polish territory, the relevant Russian government structures will take comprehensive measures in response,” Titov warned in the interview.

