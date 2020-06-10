 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Rocket blast hits Baghdad’s Green Zone, triggers sirens at US Embassy on eve of ‘strategic dialogue’

10 Jun, 2020 22:35
Get short URL
Rocket blast hits Baghdad’s Green Zone, triggers sirens at US Embassy on eve of ‘strategic dialogue’
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi security forces at a checkpoint into the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq ©  Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani
At least one rocket was fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone compound in the Iraqi capital, with a loud blast reported in the area. The attack reportedly resulted in no casualties and only minor damage.

A Katyusha rocket landed within the Green Zone in the early hours of Thursday morning, setting off sirens at the US Embassy, Reuters reported, citing a witness. Nobody was killed in the blast, according to Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which added that the rocket is believed to have been fired from a nearby sports stadium.

A local reporter shared footage of the aftermath of the explosion, purporting to show smoke rising from the Green Zone, which houses a number of diplomatic facilities.

The attack comes as Washington and Baghdad prepare to begin a new round of strategic talks later on Thursday, which among other things will discuss the “future presence of the United States forces in that country,” according to the State Department.

No group has taken responsibility for the rocket attack, and it’s unclear whether the incident had any link to the upcoming talks.

Also on rt.com Rocket blast near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone in first such incident in WEEKS – reports

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies