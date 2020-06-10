Rocket blast hits Baghdad’s Green Zone, triggers sirens at US Embassy on eve of ‘strategic dialogue’

At least one rocket was fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone compound in the Iraqi capital, with a loud blast reported in the area. The attack reportedly resulted in no casualties and only minor damage.

A Katyusha rocket landed within the Green Zone in the early hours of Thursday morning, setting off sirens at the US Embassy, Reuters reported, citing a witness. Nobody was killed in the blast, according to Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which added that the rocket is believed to have been fired from a nearby sports stadium.

A local reporter shared footage of the aftermath of the explosion, purporting to show smoke rising from the Green Zone, which houses a number of diplomatic facilities.

The attack comes as Washington and Baghdad prepare to begin a new round of strategic talks later on Thursday, which among other things will discuss the “future presence of the United States forces in that country,” according to the State Department.

No group has taken responsibility for the rocket attack, and it’s unclear whether the incident had any link to the upcoming talks.

Also on rt.com Rocket blast near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone in first such incident in WEEKS – reports

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!