Amid massive BLM protests, BoJo praises US as ‘bastion of peace & freedom’

UK PM Boris Johnson has expressed his support for the anti-racism and anti-police-brutality protests in the US… but added some confusion by also calling America a “bastion of peace and freedom.”

Johnson made his statement on Wednesday as he faced the British Parliament for a Q&A session.

A Scottish National Party MP, Kirsty Blackman, grilled the PM on his opinion of US President Donald Trump’s handling of the ongoing crisis and his response to George Floyd’s death, which she described as “horrendous.” The MP also wondered whether Johnson still believed Trump to have “many, many good qualities.”

In his trademark fashion, Johnson managed to completely dodge the question, reiterating his support for the Black Lives Matter movement instead and calling Floyd’s death “appalling.”

“As for the qualities of Mr Trump, let me say, among many other things, he’s president of the United States, which is our most important ally in the world today,” the PM stated.

Whatever people might say about it, whatever those on the left might say about it, the United States is a bastion of peace and freedom, and has been for most of my lifetime.

Such a eulogy has baffled the public. Many said it was yet another piece of prime comedy by the PM, who never fails to amuse.

The UK govt is a bastion of comedy and incompetence and has been since around 2010 — Dom McLoughlin (@dommcloughlin) June 10, 2020

The remark might indicate that the PM was simply unaware of the recent developments across the pond, others sarcastically noted.

Well we now know #Johnson hasn't got a television or radio and doesn't read the papers and uses the internet solely for porn — Stuart (@StuartofLeeds) June 10, 2020

The US’ history, as well as the most recent events, clearly show that America has been a “bastion” of neither freedom nor peace, more people said.

I can't remember a day in my 65 years, when America hasn't been at war with someone. I can't remember them winning many of them either. — In the groove (@inthegroove01) June 10, 2020

How many years in their history in the past 120 have they not been at war or an occupying force? Peace! — Simo Macca (@Aussiesimo) June 10, 2020

A few critics even accused Johnson of seeing the world through the prism of his “white privilege.”

I think he means the rich whites — Fran Penney (@FranPenney) June 10, 2020

The US has been witnessing a wave of mass protests lately, sparked by the death of black man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The demonstrations have spread all over the country, developing into outright rioting and looting in many locations. The protests – as well the violence – has spilled over into other Western nations, including the UK.

