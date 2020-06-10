 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Car plows into pedestrians in Munich injuring 3, police hunt underway

10 Jun, 2020 15:20
File photo © REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Police have cordoned off part of the German city of Munich after a car drove into a group of people. The occupants then jumped out and attacked the group before fleeing the scene in their vehicle.

Three people were injured in the incident and have been taken to hospital, according to investigators.

In a series of tweets, Munich Police said that they have blocked off a large area around the scene in the Ungererstrasse and Domagkstrasse areas of the city. It’s not believed there is any further risk to the public, they added.

“According to current investigations, a car drove into a smaller group of people, the occupants got out and hit the group. They then fled by car. We are now looking for the vehicle,” the force said.

A spokesperson for the police told BR24 that there is "some evidence that the people knew each other." 

