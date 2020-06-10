Car plows into pedestrians in Munich injuring 3, police hunt underway

Police have cordoned off part of the German city of Munich after a car drove into a group of people. The occupants then jumped out and attacked the group before fleeing the scene in their vehicle.

Three people were injured in the incident and have been taken to hospital, according to investigators.

In a series of tweets, Munich Police said that they have blocked off a large area around the scene in the Ungererstrasse and Domagkstrasse areas of the city. It’s not believed there is any further risk to the public, they added.

“According to current investigations, a car drove into a smaller group of people, the occupants got out and hit the group. They then fled by car. We are now looking for the vehicle,” the force said.

A spokesperson for the police told BR24 that there is "some evidence that the people knew each other."

