Austrian court convicts former colonel of ‘spying for Russia’ – then sets him free

A court in Salzburg, Austria has sentenced an unnamed retired colonel of the Austrian armed forces to three years in prison on charges of being a spy for Russia.

Court spokesman Peter Egger confirmed the sentence to reporters on Tuesday, but did not disclose the officer’s identity. However, Egger later said that the defendant was actually released on parole, after the 18 months served in pre-trial confinement counted towards his sentence.

This might change if the prosecutors appeal the sentence, Egger added. They have three days to do so.

The colonel was first arrested in 2018, with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz personally alleging that the accused had spied for Russia for at least 25 years, since 1992.

Also on rt.com Austria searching for ‘Russian spy’ who worked for GRU military intelligence

The Austrian government initially said the case was brought to its attention by an intelligence agency of another European country, later revealing that to be Britain.

The spy scandal came after Kurz refused to expel any Russian diplomats as part of a mass purge initiated by the UK, following the alleged “chemical attack” on former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in March 2018, for which London blamed Moscow but never presented evidence.

Austria has since issued an international arrest warrant for Igor Zaitsev, whom they described as a high-ranking Russian intelligence officer who allegedly recruited the mystery colonel. The Russian government has denied this.

Six months after the colonel’s arrest, Kurz’s government was toppled in a no-confidence vote over the ‘Ibiza tapes’ scandal, which his coalition partner Heinz-Christian Strache described as “a honey trap stage-managed by intelligence agencies.” Kurz won the snap election in September 2019 and has served as chancellor since January 2020, this time in coalition with the Green Party rather than with Strache’s FPO, which the EU establishment has denounced as “pro-Russian.”

Also on rt.com Is there hope for Russian-Polish reconciliation? WWII baggage says no

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!