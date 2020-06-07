 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Crowds surround US embassy in Madrid as thousands join BLM protest in Spanish capital (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

7 Jun, 2020 11:48
Get short URL
Crowds surround US embassy in Madrid as thousands join BLM protest in Spanish capital (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
Protesters kneel in front of the US Embassy in Madrid, on June 7, 2020 ©  AFP / Gabriel Bouys
A massive crowd has gathered in Madrid to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, with some marching on the US embassy. Anti-racist demonstrations have spread across Europe in recent days.

Photos and videos show demonstrators marching through the streets of Madrid on Sunday as they hold banners reading “No justice, no peace” and other slogans used by Black Lives Matter activists. Other demonstrators were spotted “taking a knee” – an increasingly popular gesture meant to show solidarity with those who purportedly face discrimination from law enforcement.

Local media reported that hundreds of protesters assembled in front of the US embassy in the city to express their anger over the case of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The protest was reportedly peaceful, although police with riot equipment have been deployed in the city.

Rallies were also held in several other Spanish cities, including Barcelona and Oviedo.

Over the last week, cities across Europe have hosted BLM rallies. A large protest in Berlin resulted in scuffles between police and demonstrators on Saturday. A large but less eventful gathering was held on the same day in Cologne. In London, protesters clashed with mounted officers, leading to injuries and arrests.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies