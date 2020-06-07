Crowds surround US embassy in Madrid as thousands join BLM protest in Spanish capital (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

A massive crowd has gathered in Madrid to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, with some marching on the US embassy. Anti-racist demonstrations have spread across Europe in recent days.

Photos and videos show demonstrators marching through the streets of Madrid on Sunday as they hold banners reading “No justice, no peace” and other slogans used by Black Lives Matter activists. Other demonstrators were spotted “taking a knee” – an increasingly popular gesture meant to show solidarity with those who purportedly face discrimination from law enforcement.

Hoy frente a la embajada de EEUU en #Madrid por la memoria de #GeorgeFloyd pero sobre todo contra el profundo racismo institucional del Estado español. #BlackLivesMatter#EspanaNegraResisteHilo con imágenes y vídeos de las movilizaciones 👇 pic.twitter.com/cv5LNN1yKu — Abrir Brecha #PlanDeChoqueSocial (@AbrirBrecha) June 7, 2020

Cientos de personas se concentran frente a la embajada de Estados Unidos en Madrid en memoria de George Floyd y contra el racismo en España #LasVidasNegrasImportanpic.twitter.com/XPr3II92we — The Objective (@TheObjective_es) June 7, 2020

Local media reported that hundreds of protesters assembled in front of the US embassy in the city to express their anger over the case of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Protesta en Madrid contra el racismo tras la muerte de George Floyd.Centenares de personas se han concentrado frente la embajada de EEUU en Madrid para protestar contra el racismo y la brutalidad policial.https://t.co/h4CRhdYUempic.twitter.com/LBrJY668oa — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) June 7, 2020

The protest was reportedly peaceful, although police with riot equipment have been deployed in the city.

#Madrid#BLM everything was fine until policía nacional suits up in riot gear. Quarantine phase 1, lots of fachas & ultras getting a pass from cops, not today, I see for peaceful protests. 200 was the limit for protest today. pic.twitter.com/Hs6gTG75pv — SpeakTheEnglish (@SpeakTheEnglish) June 7, 2020

Rallies were also held in several other Spanish cities, including Barcelona and Oviedo.

Unes 3.000 persones es concentren a Barcelona contra el racisme 📹Mariona Rodríguez https://t.co/3PTKdgpM9ppic.twitter.com/sVuUmUxAwV — NacióDigital (@naciodigital) June 7, 2020

Over the last week, cities across Europe have hosted BLM rallies. A large protest in Berlin resulted in scuffles between police and demonstrators on Saturday. A large but less eventful gathering was held on the same day in Cologne. In London, protesters clashed with mounted officers, leading to injuries and arrests.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!