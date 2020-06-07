Coronavirus death toll passes 400,000 worldwide as nations ease out of lockdowns

Covid-19 has claimed more than 400,000 lives globally since the pandemic began six months ago, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The university registered this Sunday that the worldwide total of coronavirus deaths surpassed 400,000, with over 6.9 million confirmed cases. The United States has suffered almost 110,000 deaths, giving it the highest number of fatalities. The UK is a distant second with more than 40,000.

With Covid-19 deaths declining across the world, many nations have begun to ease lockdown measures. Economies across Europe and the United States have begun to open up, although governments have continued to urge for social distancing to be respected.

Fears of a second wave of Covid-19 cases have prompted several countries to reimpose some restrictions, as they witnessed declining infection numbers rise again.

