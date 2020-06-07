 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘There used to be a word for people who menstruate’: JK Rowling gets denounced as transphobe AGAIN

7 Jun, 2020 00:42
Get short URL
‘There used to be a word for people who menstruate’: JK Rowling gets denounced as transphobe AGAIN
Author J.K. Rowling at the European premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" in London, UK, November 15, 2016. ©  REUTERS/Neil Hall
British author J.K. Rowling is being denounced for insisting there is such a thing as biological sex, for the second time in six months, by the very woke brigades who previously idolized the ‘Harry Potter’ creator and her books.

Rowling got the avalanche rolling on Saturday evening, tweeting her incredulity about an article mentioning “people who menstruate” instead of, well, women.

She received over 10,000 replies in just a couple of hours, ranging from rage to pleading.

“There are trans men & non-binary people who menstruate you absolute wilting head of lettuce,”said one. “Stop hating trans people you awful weirdo,” said another.

“Your words are causing unimaginable pain. I implore you to listen to trans voices whose lives you’ve changed,” was one of the less hostile reactions.

“You’re literally becoming a villain in your own book,” said immigration activist Patti Harrison, after basically calling Rowling a racist for using a particular Chinese name in her ‘Harry Potter’ books.

The series about teenage witches and wizards in a British boarding school, turned Rowling from a struggling Scottish single mother to an international bestselling author, and an idol of millions of Potter fans across the globe.

Her relatively “woke” politics – relentless criticism of US President Donald Trump in particular – made her into somewhat of an icon of the online Resistance as well. At least until last December, when Rowling spoke up for a British woman fired from her job for the crime of saying that biological sex existed.

Also on rt.com 'She’s joined the Death Eaters’: JK Rowling slammed as ‘TERF’ over support for woman fired for saying sex is immutable

Yet Rowling has refused to apologize under the barrage of criticism, instead elaborating her position in a series of tweets. 

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” she wrote. 

It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

While she respects “every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable,” Rowling explained, “At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.” 

When the insults and accusations kept coming, however, Rowling became more taciturn, responding to someone accusing her of being a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) by saying, “Times change. Woman-hate is eternal.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies