‘There used to be a word for people who menstruate’: JK Rowling gets denounced as transphobe AGAIN

British author J.K. Rowling is being denounced for insisting there is such a thing as biological sex, for the second time in six months, by the very woke brigades who previously idolized the ‘Harry Potter’ creator and her books.

Rowling got the avalanche rolling on Saturday evening, tweeting her incredulity about an article mentioning “people who menstruate” instead of, well, women.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

She received over 10,000 replies in just a couple of hours, ranging from rage to pleading.

“There are trans men & non-binary people who menstruate you absolute wilting head of lettuce,”said one. “Stop hating trans people you awful weirdo,” said another.

“Your words are causing unimaginable pain. I implore you to listen to trans voices whose lives you’ve changed,” was one of the less hostile reactions.

“You’re literally becoming a villain in your own book,” said immigration activist Patti Harrison, after basically calling Rowling a racist for using a particular Chinese name in her ‘Harry Potter’ books.

kidding, of course! I wonder if you see yourself as a thoughtful, empathetic person who still has room to grow, or if the ~*kind, thoughtful*~ JK Rowling has capped her learning on Earth since she got... rich? You’re literally becoming a villain in your own book LOL — Patti Harrison (@Party_Harderson) June 6, 2020

The series about teenage witches and wizards in a British boarding school, turned Rowling from a struggling Scottish single mother to an international bestselling author, and an idol of millions of Potter fans across the globe.

Her relatively “woke” politics – relentless criticism of US President Donald Trump in particular – made her into somewhat of an icon of the online Resistance as well. At least until last December, when Rowling spoke up for a British woman fired from her job for the crime of saying that biological sex existed.

Yet Rowling has refused to apologize under the barrage of criticism, instead elaborating her position in a series of tweets.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” she wrote.

It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

While she respects “every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable,” Rowling explained, “At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

When the insults and accusations kept coming, however, Rowling became more taciturn, responding to someone accusing her of being a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) by saying, “Times change. Woman-hate is eternal.”

