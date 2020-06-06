 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We all bleed the same color’: Thousands of demonstrators turn out for BLM protests across Germany (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

6 Jun, 2020 14:32
Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2020. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch
Huge rallies across Germany mark yet another European country to see anti-racism protests inspired by Black Lives Matter demonstrations that began in the US.

Videos and photographs show hundreds of people assembled on the banks of the Rhine River in the city of Cologne as they hold signs reading “End police brutality” and “We all bleed the same color.”

One attendee said the protest of mostly young people were doing their best to abide by social distancing guidelines. Many demonstrators were seen wearing masks. Citing a police estimate, local media said around two thousand people attended the rally.

Cologne is not the only Germany city to host protests against police brutality and racism. Protesters in Berlin told RT that the issues of police brutality and racism go far beyond the United States.

“I am here to empower people of color because as we could see in [recent] times there’s oppression going on, and not only in America. It’s everywhere in the world and we have to fight racism and police violence,” one demonstrator said.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s in America or somewhere else in the world, we need to go out and we need to show we are all the same,” noted another.

Hundreds of demonstrators surrounded the US embassy as part of ongoing protests in the capital. Similar rallies were held in Frankfurt and Hamburg.

