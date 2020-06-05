 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Paris denies that Guaido is hiding in French Embassy in Caracas as Venezuela demands he be handed over

5 Jun, 2020 10:18
Get short URL
Paris denies that Guaido is hiding in French Embassy in Caracas as Venezuela demands he be handed over
France has rejected allegations that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has been holed up inside the nation’s diplomatic mission in Caracas.

Venezuelan officials have called him a fugitive from justice.
“Juan Guaido is not at the French residence in Caracas. We have repeatedly confirmed this to the Venezuelan authorities,” French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Agnes von der Muhll said. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza earlier claimed that Guaido, who was named ‘interim president’ by the opposition-controlled parliament last year, has been hiding inside the French Embassy, and demanded that Paris hand him over.

Last year, pro-government lawmakers stripped Guaido of legal immunity. He is being investigated for attempting to usurp power in the country. Guaido has denied seeking refuge in the French Embassy. The opposition has been staging protest rallies in Venezuela, with Guaido calling on the military and police to join him. However, most of the army and law enforcement personnel remain loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, and there have been pro-government rallies as well.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies