 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

'Understandable & more than legitimate': Germany backs 'peaceful' US protests

2 Jun, 2020 16:07
Get short URL
'Understandable & more than legitimate': Germany backs 'peaceful' US protests
A protester runs while looting in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, June 1, 2020. © Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
Berlin has voiced its support for what it calls "legitimate" and "understandable" protests that are raging across the US. Germany also expressed hope that protests don't "turn violent" – which they already have.

The support for civil unrest, sparked by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at hands of American police, was voiced by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday.

The peaceful protests that we see in the US, involving many moving gestures, including by American police officers, are understandable and more than legitimate.

"I can only express the hope that the peaceful protests don't turn violent, and even more the hope that they will have an impact," the minister added.

While it's still quite unclear what "impact" the ongoing protests might have, the official's statement appears to be a little bit late to the party. The protests have been going on for nearly a week already and have spiraled into violence, widespread looting, arson and even shootings in many cities across the US.

Also on rt.com 4 police officers shot in St. Louis as mayhem over George Floyd’s death rages on

The National Guard has been called in to tackle the unrest in multiple states, while President Donald Trump deployed "heavily armed" US troops to Washington DC to "stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and wanton destruction of property."

Trump threatened to dispatch active service troops to other states as well if local authorities fail to stop the unrest. To actually do so, the US president would apparently have to invoke the antiquated Insurrection Act of 1807. The act was last used by George H.W. Bush back in 1992 to stop the infamous Los Angeles riots.

Also on rt.com MILITARY HELICOPTER deployed to disperse protesters in DC after curfew (VIDEO)

The unrest was ignited by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at hands of Minneapolis police during a violent arrest. An independent autopsy confirmed that the man's death was a result of asphyxiation.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies