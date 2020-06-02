 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Ming the pantless! Politician caught on VIDEO stream attending European parliament in underwear

2 Jun, 2020 16:50
Get short URL
Ming the pantless! Politician caught on VIDEO stream attending European parliament in underwear
Main image: © Artur Widak/ Global Look Press; Inset: © European Parliament
Irish politician Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan has taken video conferencing calamities to extraordinary new heights by being caught on camera attending a European Parliament committee in his underpants.

MEPs have been participating in European Parliament debates via video link due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development was plodding along at a pedestrian pace on Tuesday when all-of-a-sudden Flanagan was beamed onto the screens of everyone watching, sitting on a bed in a state of undress.

© European Parlament

When putting his questions to the chairman the politician was seemingly unaware that the camera was showing his exposed bottom half.

“Thank you very much Commissioner Hahn. Obviously at all times we should be trying to get the maximum bang for our buck,” the Irish MEP said, while rubbing his bare legs.

“In countries like Ireland where people are on smaller payments, these farmers are even suffering further,” he added.

The scene appeared to be too much for the interpreters who were translating Flanagan’s words as they would be heard struggling to fight back laughter as he spoke.

When Flanagan wrapped up his contribution, committee chair MEP Norbert Lins could be seen grinning as he thanked the Irish man for his comments.

Also on rt.com The EU’s eye-wateringly expensive Covid-19 rescue plan is likely to only widen the trench between North and South

The eccentric Irish politician, who has long been known as ‘Ming’ because he styles his beard in the way of Ming the Merciless from the Flash Gordon comic strip, made light of the incident on Twitter, explaining that he had just returned from a run.

“Was in a T-shirt two minutes before. Decided to put on [a] shirt to look respectable! That worked really well,” he wrote.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies