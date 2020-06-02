300 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases found in Wuhan, after it screens entire population

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated, has tested almost 10 million people for Covid-19. No active cases of the disease were recorded, but 300 people were identified as asymptomatic infection carriers.

Since the launch of centralized nucleic acid testing on May 14, over 90 percent of Wuhan’s population has been tested. According to the city authorities, 300 symptomless carriers were discovered and ordered to self-quarantine.

While asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers do not develop any of the typical coronavirus indicators, such as a fever, cough, or sore throat, they risk of spreading the disease to others.

The Wuhan health committee tested 1,174 people who were believed to have been in close contact with the latent carriers. Members of this group tested negative for infection, but were nonetheless required to quarantine. According to Professor Lu Zuxun, of Huazhong University of Science & Technology, the city’s epidemiologists didn’t yet find any evidence of those who were asymptomatic passing the virus to other people, but caution was urged.

The mass testing comes after Wuhan recorded six new Covid-19 cases at the beginning of May. Prior to this, it had seen no new cases for more than a month. The move was aimed at reassuring the populace as the city reopens its factories, businesses, and schools.

As of Tuesday, the total confirmed coronavirus cases across mainland China is 82,949, including 73 patients who are still being treated in hospital. Wuhan tested 9,899,828 citizens for Covid-19 from May 14 through Monday. No confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported, senior officials said at a news conference on Tuesday in Wuhan.

