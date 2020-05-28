WATCH over 40 KG of explosives TEAR APART car as Indian police prevent terrorist massacre in Kashmir

A massive car bombing has been prevented in Kashmir, after Indian security forces successfully intercepted a vehicle carrying over 40 kilograms of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

#WATCH J&K: In-situ explosion of the vehicle, which was carrying IED, by Police in Pulwama. Major incident of vehicle-borne IED explosion was averted by Police, CRPF & Army after Pulwama Police got credible info last night that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car pic.twitter.com/UnUHSYB07C — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Police received a tip-off about a possible terrorist attack in the northern city of Pulwama on Wednesday evening, allowing them to move in and prevent large-scale loss of life.

The car "was kept under watch for the night. People in nearby houses were evacuated and the vehicle was destroyed on site by the bomb disposal squad, as moving it would have been a serious threat," regional police chief Dilbag Singh told the media.

According to police reports, the car had fake registration numbers and the driver had abandoned the vehicle and escaped. A manhunt is ongoing, and police believe the suspect may be a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group.

The plan had disturbing similarities to a terrorist atrocity in February last year in the same district, when over 40 soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber, making it the worst attack on Indian security forces in decades.That bombing was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

India put the blame on Pakistan, bringing the two nuclear-armed neighbors to the brink of all-out conflict. India launched an air raid into Pakistan, targeting what it said were terrorist camps. Pakistan accused India of violating its sovereignty, and hostilities escalated into cross-border shelling and open aerial combat.

