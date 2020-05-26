 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

'Make Germany great again': Ukrainian strategy game about WWII glorifies NAZISM, Russian diplomats say

26 May, 2020 14:56
Get short URL
'Make Germany great again': Ukrainian strategy game about WWII glorifies NAZISM, Russian diplomats say
An alternative reality Nazi military parade in the Red Square in Moscow. ©Starni Games
The Russian UN mission in Geneva has criticized a freshly released computer game where players are expected to lead Nazi Germany's forces to "bittersweet victory," with Hitler holding a parade in Moscow.

The diplomats blasted the wargame 'Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg' on Tuesday, saying it "glorifies Nazism and international criminals convicted by the Nuremberg Tribunal." The tweet featured a screenshot from an in-game storyline cinematic video showing Adolf Hitler and Nazi top brass standing atop the Lenin Mausoleum in Moscow's Red Square.

The game was made by the Kiev-based company Starni Games and was released last week. The player, according to the game's description, will "lead the German armed forces, overcoming unthinkable odds and claiming the ultimate bittersweet victory in Europe" during an 80-hour-long campaign.

It's a turn-based wargame in terms of gameplay, but also has a storyline that "features many historical personalities" like Erwin Rommel and head of Nazi Germany's air forces (Luftwaffe), Hermann Goering.

Also on rt.com Ukrainian video game set in Auschwitz has Poland up in arms

Some of the battles are historic, but others create an alternative reality in which the Axis is ultimately victorious in Europe.

Regardless of how creators view Nazism, they did sneak some commentary about current affairs into their game, it seems. In another cinematic video, Nazi generals are shown mocking the Fuhrer behind his back for incompetence and taking credit for their successes. "What matters the most is that we can make Germany great again," one of them remarks, playing on Donald Trump's campaign slogan.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies