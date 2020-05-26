 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5.5 MILLION Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide – AFP tally

26 May, 2020 12:20
Health workers and patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, on May 20, 2020 © AFP / Michael Dantas
The number of Covid-19 infection cases has now topped 5.5 million across the globe, according to a report by news agency AFP. More than one million new cases have been reported in the past 10 days.

The world passed this somber milestone on Tuesday, with more than two-thirds of all confirmed cases recorded in Europe and the United States.

Europe has been the continent hardest hit by the outbreak of the virus, with the UK recording the highest number of both infections and Covid-19 deaths.

This latest tally comes as nations across the globe cautiously begin to ease lockdown measures. Critics say the figures may be a conservative estimate, as the widespread lack of sufficient testing has hindered countries’ ability to confidently report the real number of infections.

