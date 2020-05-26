5.5 MILLION Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide – AFP tally

The number of Covid-19 infection cases has now topped 5.5 million across the globe, according to a report by news agency AFP. More than one million new cases have been reported in the past 10 days.

The world passed this somber milestone on Tuesday, with more than two-thirds of all confirmed cases recorded in Europe and the United States.

Europe has been the continent hardest hit by the outbreak of the virus, with the UK recording the highest number of both infections and Covid-19 deaths.

This latest tally comes as nations across the globe cautiously begin to ease lockdown measures. Critics say the figures may be a conservative estimate, as the widespread lack of sufficient testing has hindered countries’ ability to confidently report the real number of infections.

